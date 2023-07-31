Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

Headlines

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Who is IAS Anil Tuteja, accused in alleged Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam' case?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Ed-Master: Curriculum – An enabler or disabler?

Reassessing the use of armed railway police on trains: A wake-up call for India's internal security

Watch: Snake invades ground during Lanka Premier League 2023 match, viral video takes internet by storm

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Commando trailer: Prem Parrijaa, Adah Sharma's mission is to save Indian spy locked in Pakistani jail in action thriller

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

HomeIndia

India

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended, Section 144 imposed after violent clashes erupt during religious procession in Nuh

Police said some people were injured but were not immediately able to give the numbers.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 07:29 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Stones were pelted and cars set on fire during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh adjoining Gurugram on Monday, police said. Police lobbed teargas shells to disperse crowds. Tension gripped the area and prohibitory orders banning assembly of people were clamped in the entire district.

Mobile internet services were suspended till Wednesday to contain the "intense communal tension", the Haryana government said. Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the government has despatched additional forces from neighbouring districts. "We are also trying to send forces by helicopter," he told PTI.

According to police, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones pelted at the procession. At least four cars, part of the procession, were set on fire.

Some police vehicles were also damaged. People in the procession hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said. Police said some people were injured but were not immediately able to give the numbers.

The yatra was flagged off earlier from Gurugram's Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar. A police contingent was deployed with the procession. According to some claims, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh. There were also reports that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante wanted in the murder of two Muslim men in Rajasthan, was supposed to joint the procession.

The yatra was flagged off earlier from Gurugram's Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar. A police contingent was deployed with the procession. Home Minister Vij said he is in regular touch with senior officials.

"Our first priority is to bring situation under control. We are appealing to all to maintain peace," Vij told PTI. Vij said that he also spoke to the director general of police, additional chief secretary, and other senior officials.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

WhatsApp making it easier to add participants to groups, check details

Amid dating rumours with Leonardo DiCaprio, model Neelam Gill says ‘I am in committed relationship with…’

This dancer left family wealth, slept hungry to establish multi-crore business; worked with SRK, Kareena, Shahid

UPSC success story: Meet Uma Harathi, IITian who failed four times before cracking IAS exam with AIR 3

Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for 14 states including UP, Assam, Bihar amid heavy rainfall; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE