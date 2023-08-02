Haryana's Nuh, battling communal strife, is one of the most backward areas of India, know why it is infamous

The district was created in 2005 by the Bhupinder Hooda-led Congress government by carving it out of the Gurgaon and Faridabad regions. The Meo tribe traces their origins to the Rajputs, but experts say they were more likely to have converted to Islam.

Communal violence broke out in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday in which several people died. Nuh is at a distance of 100 km from Delhi and is one of the least developed and poorest districts in India.

Although this district situated in the hills of Aravalli is not forgotten, it is often in the news for Mewati gangs and cyber crimes. Haryana's Nuh is again in the news now after communal violence broke out during a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) rally on Monday. Five people including three policemen have died in this.

According to police and government officials, the situation in Nuh and adjoining districts is under control while Section 144 is in force to avoid any untoward incident. Musliim-dominated Nuh in the Mewat region of Haryana is one of the most backward areas in the country.

This was officially confirmed in April 2018, when the NITI Aayog identified the Nuh district as the most backward district in India. The Mewat region extends from Alwar and Bharatpur in Rajasthan to parts of Haryana and parts of western Uttar Pradesh. Its name is derived from the numerically dominant caste of Muslim farmers, the Meo.

The district was created in 2005 by the Bhupinder Hooda-led Congress government by carving it out of the Gurgaon and Faridabad regions. The Meo tribe traces their origins to the Rajputs, but experts say they were more likely to have converted to Islam from castes such as the Minas, Jats, and Gurjars.

According to the 2011 census, Nuh had a total population of about 11 lakh people, with about 79.2% Muslims, while Hindus constituted only 20.4%.

Despite being two hours away from Delhi and sharing its border with IT hub Gurugram, Nuh is still the most backward district. The poor literacy rate and water crisis have worsened the economic condition of the city. Nuh district was known as Mewat till 2016.

After this, the Haryana government decided to change the name saying that Mewat is not a city but a geographical unit. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved the proposal to rename Mewat to Nuh in April 2016. CM Khattar said that the reason behind the name change was to demarcate the regions of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in the state. He said the name change was part of the government's development plan for the area.

Unemployment, backwardness, and lack of opportunities have fueled violence, especially cyber crimes, in Mewat.

Nuh is the hub of cybercrime

In April, the Haryana Police busted a cybercrime racket in the district, giving a glimpse of the crime flourishing in the area.

The 102-member police team raided 320 places and detained 126 people, out of which 65 were arrested. During the raid, police recovered 166 fake Aadhaar cards, 128 ATM cards, 99 SIM cards, 66 mobile phones, and 5 POS machines. One of the main reasons for the rise in cybercrime in Mewat has been its location as the region is spread over three states- Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

That is why it has become a cybercrime hotspot as cybercriminals escape from the police by crossing the state border. According to a report in India Today, there have also been cases when police were attacked when they went to raid villages in the area.

Police say that cybercrime is more difficult to uncover in this area as it is not an organised crime, rather boys work in groups of two-three. Moreover, unorganised crime is difficult to root out.

According to reports, till June 2023, Cyber Crime Cell has blocked 5 lakh SIM cards used in the Mewat region for cyber fraud across the country.