Haryana municipal elections to be held today, check details

The Harayana municipal elections will be held on Sunday, December 27. It will be a fierce competition between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) combo and Congress.

The polling will be conducted from 8 am to 5.30 pm under strict COVID-19 guidelines. It is going to be the first elections that will be held in Haryana after the BJP-JJP alliance came to power in the state in 2019.

Polling stations will undergo mandatory sanitisation, and voters will have to wear face masks.

According to a report in Hindusthan Times, the voters will be scanned thermally at the entry point of polling stations, and hand gloves will also be provided to them for signing on the voter register and pressing the button of the electronic voting machine (EVM).

For municipalities, elections will be conducted through EVMs while ballot papers will be used for mayor and president elections.

The seats of the mayor and members of all the wards municipal corporations (MCs) of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonepat, president and members of the municipal council of Rewari, and municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Uklana (Hisar) will go to the polls in these elections.

The police force will be deployed to maintain law and order at the polling station.

The counting of votes will be done on December 30.

It is to be noted that all three MCs have 20 wards each, while the Rewari council has 31 wards, and committees of Sampla, Dharuhera, and Uklana have 15, 17, and 13 wards each, respectively.