Haryana Municipal Corporation election to be held on This date

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 23, 2022, 03:51 PM IST

Haryana Election Commission Monday announced that local body polls for 46 Municipal Corporations will be held on June 19.

State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh said that the counting of votes will be held on June 22. With the announcement of polling dates, the Election Commission's model code of conduct comes into effect.

In a press conference, Election Commissioner announced that the voting for Haryana municipal body will be conducted from 7 am to 6 pm.

The Punjab and Haryana high court on May 18 permitted that the state election commission can hold the polls for local bodies but as per the old reservation policy.

This means that the amendments made by the Haryana government to provide reservations for Backward Class (BC) category would not be applicable in these polls.

Haryana Local Body Election 2022

Municipal elections will be held on June 19

The counting of votes will take place on June 22

Notice will be issued for election on May 24

If there is a need for a re-poll, it will be done on June 21

Election symbols will also be given on June 7

The process of nomination will continue from May 30 to June 4

