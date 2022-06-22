Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022 to be announced today

(Image Source: ANI)

Haryana Municipal Election Results 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022 is underway and the results will be announced today. The voting for the 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities in Haryana was held on June 19.

Nearly 70% voter turnout was recorded in these elections. The elections for the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and three other municipalities have been postponed as the poll panel is revising the voters list. The highest polling percentage of 84.6 was recorded in Bawal municipal committee in Rewari.

There are a total of 456 wards in 18 Municipal Councils and there were 12.60 lakh registered voters, including 6,63,870 male, 5,96,095 female and 35 transgender. The polling for the Haryana municipal bodies were held amid tight security and adequate deployment of policemen to ensure free and fair voting. The main contest was between the state's ruling BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress.

The Aam Adam Party, in its maiden contest in the civic body poll, is testing the waters ahead of the 2024 Assembly polls in Haryana. AAP had contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly election, however, it was not able to win a single Assembly constituency and got only 0.48% of the total vote share.