Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022: BJP loses 2 posts, AAP clinches 1st victory

Haryana Municipal Corporation Election Results 2022 LIVE: The counting of votes for the Haryana civic polls is underway. While there is some good news for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had to face some setbacks in these elections.

Aam Aadmi Party's Nisha Kano Vangha has won the president's post of Ismailabad municipal committee of Kurukshetra district, defeating Pooja Garg of the BJP-JJP combine by 101 votes. In Yamunanagar's Sadhaura, Independent ward candidate Sarjeevan Kumar registers win with a margin of one vote.

Voting for 18 municipal councils and 28 municipalities of the state was held on June 19, Sunday. The AAP has registered its first win in the state from the Sohna municipal council. There are a total of 456 wards in 18 Municipal Councils and there were 12.60 lakh registered voters, including 6,63,870 male, 5,96,095 female and 35 transgender.

In Karnal district BJP lost two posts of President Taraori and Assandh Municipal Committees. However, it won President's post of Gharaunda Municipal committee by a thin margin of 31 votes. The main battle is betweeen the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance and the Congress.

Who all are leading and who won?

BJP's Bakshi Ram Saini leading towards victory in Chakhri Dadri.

BJP's Rajinder Singh Khichi wins post of president from the Fatehabad municipal council.

Independent candidate Rinki Walia won president post with a margin of 1061 votes against BJP's Pritpal Kaur Makkar in Naraingarh municipal committee.

Independent Ramesh, Ramesh Batterywala wins Hansi Muncipal council and Barwala muncipal committee respectively.

Independent Vikas alias Kala won president election from Uchana Municipal committee.

BJP's Ramesh Saini won president election by 4,600 votes from Mahendergarh Municipal committee.

Independents win 528 wards, BJP 33 and AAP 5 so far; counting on.

High drama in Yamunanagar's Sadhaura

High drama erupted in Yamunanagar's Sadhaura, as an independent ward candidate Sarjeevan Kumar registered his win with a margin of 1 vote.

Independent runner-up Deep's supporters objected. They are demanding a recounting, while area SDM and police are trying to pacify them.