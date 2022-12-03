Haryana minister reacts to alleged incident of vandalism, defacement at JNU, slams 'forces' trying to break India

File Photo

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, on Friday, lashed out at 'forces' trying to break the country and also praised Brahmins for making an exceptional contribution to saving the country's culture and the Bania community for building the economy.

The minister remarked in the wake of an alleged incident of vandalism and defacement at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The walls and faculty rooms of the School of International Studies (SIS) at JNU were allegedly defaced with 'anti-Brahmin' and 'anti-Bania' slogans.

"Slogans against Brahmins and tradesmen on the walls of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) are very dangerous because the Brahmins have kept our religious and cultural identities alive and the small traders play an important role in making our economy stronger," Vij told ANI in an exclusive interview, adding, "Such thinking should be crushed. This is an attempt to break the country, which will not be tolerated at any cost."

The Home Minister was attending a meeting with newly elected members of the Gurudwara Management Committee. Speaking exclusively to ANI, he also dwelt on the upcoming administrative reforms in the BJP-ruled state.

Ahead of the Gujarat elections, the BJP announced that it will implement a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) if voted back in the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, spoke on similar lines, saying his government would set up a committee for introducing the UCC in the state.

On whether a similar plan is in the works in Haryana, the Home minister said, "All citizens are equal in the eyes of the government. No discrimination on any basis should be made. That's why the demand for a Uniform Civil Code is being raised and we are looking to implement it in Haryana as well. It will be implemented soon."