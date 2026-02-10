Haryana Man who went to Italy to support ailing father dies mysteriously, know what family says

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Gen Naravane's Memoir Row: Army Chief breaks silence as Rahul Gandhi questions publisher's claim

JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check

Govt mandates labelling AI, deepfake content; introduces new rules

Hindu killed hours before polls, can minorities vote freely in Bangladesh Elections 2026?

Manipur violence: Tension escalates in Ukhrul, internet shut down for 5 days

Govt to introduce changes in PAN rules: Sets higher limits for large cash transactions, here's why

Mukesh Ambani’s RCPL acquires Southern Health Foods, how will it strengthen RIL's health foods portfolio?

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan invites neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday fan meet, lucky resident reacts

Ghooskhor Pandat: Amid heavy backlash, Neeraj Pandey will change movie title, big win for Manoj Bajpayee, Delhi HC rejects...

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant wants Amitabh Bachchan to marry Rekha, mocks Jaya Bachchan for her dressing sense: 'Aap baalon ko colour kare, botox kare'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check

JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan invites neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday fan meet, lucky resident reacts

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan invites neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday fan meet,

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant wants Amitabh Bachchan to marry Rekha, mocks Jaya Bachchan for her dressing sense: 'Aap baalon ko colour kare, botox kare'

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant wants Amitabh Bachchan to marry Rekha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics

Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold

What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to create your own image

What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram?

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden

HomeIndia

INDIA

Haryana Man who went to Italy to support ailing father dies mysteriously, know what family says

A young man from Haryana who moved to Italy to make a better future for his family died under mysterious circumstances. His family had received the shocking news on February 4 but without any assurance from the authorities for bringing back the body.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

Haryana Man who went to Italy to support ailing father dies mysteriously, know what family says
Gagandeep had left for Italy nearly 3 years ago to help his ailing father in getting good treatment
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A young man from Haryana who moved to Italy to make a better future died under mysterious circumstances. His family had received the shocking news on February 4 but without any assurance from the authorities for bringing back the body. 

Gagandeep was a resident of Ramkhedi village in Bilaspur town of Yamunanagar district who had travelled to Italy on April 3, 2023. His dream of moving abroad was not for any personal ambition but to earn enough to manage finances for his ailing father. 

His sole motive for going to Italy was to be able to provide a better treatment of his father, Jagjit Singh, who has been bedridden for the past 18 years with the loss of his memory. The family was under immense financial crunch so Gangandeep, eldest of two siblings, took the responsibility of supporting them. 

He had hopes of arranging for a proper medical care for his father by working abroad. 

Family's allegations 

Gagandeep's life had been miserable in Italy as the family alleged that the agent through whom he had travelled to the country did not fulfill his promise of providing him with a stable employment. They further alleged that Gagandeep was not paid for his work and when his savings ended, he was unable to stay with the agent and to escape him Gagandeep moved from city to city in search of work and shelter but struggled for a stable job and a place to stay. He was left with only one place to stay: a camp. 

His family also claims that he was living under continuous stress, isolation and miserable living conditions took him into deep depression. They claim that his death is linked with these conditions. The family possesses not enough finances to bring his body back to India.

Gagandeep's father is in a delicate state as he repeatedly says that his son had gone abroad only to earn for his treatment and never returned. His bereaved family has approached Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini to seek assistance in bringing back the body of which they have been assured by the CM.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Naravane's Memoir Row: Ex- Army Chief clarifies as Rahul Gandhi questions publisher's claim
Ex-Army chief Mukund Naravane breaks silence on controversy over his memoir
JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check
JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how
Govt mandates labelling AI, deepfake content; introduces new rules
Govt mandates labelling AI, deepfake content; introduces new rules
Hindu killed hours before polls, can minorities vote freely in Bangladesh Elections 2026?
Hindu killed before polls, can minorities vote freely in Bangladesh Elections?
Manipur violence: Tension escalates in Ukhrul, internet shut down for 5 days
Manipur's Ukhrul witnesses fresh violence, internet shut down for 5 days
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold
What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to create your own image
What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram?
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement