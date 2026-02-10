Haryana Man who went to Italy to support ailing father dies mysteriously, know what family says

A young man from Haryana who moved to Italy to make a better future for his family died under mysterious circumstances. His family had received the shocking news on February 4 but without any assurance from the authorities for bringing back the body.

Gagandeep had left for Italy nearly 3 years ago to help his ailing father in getting good treatment

Gagandeep was a resident of Ramkhedi village in Bilaspur town of Yamunanagar district who had travelled to Italy on April 3, 2023. His dream of moving abroad was not for any personal ambition but to earn enough to manage finances for his ailing father.

His sole motive for going to Italy was to be able to provide a better treatment of his father, Jagjit Singh, who has been bedridden for the past 18 years with the loss of his memory. The family was under immense financial crunch so Gangandeep, eldest of two siblings, took the responsibility of supporting them.

He had hopes of arranging for a proper medical care for his father by working abroad.

Family's allegations

Gagandeep's life had been miserable in Italy as the family alleged that the agent through whom he had travelled to the country did not fulfill his promise of providing him with a stable employment. They further alleged that Gagandeep was not paid for his work and when his savings ended, he was unable to stay with the agent and to escape him Gagandeep moved from city to city in search of work and shelter but struggled for a stable job and a place to stay. He was left with only one place to stay: a camp.

His family also claims that he was living under continuous stress, isolation and miserable living conditions took him into deep depression. They claim that his death is linked with these conditions. The family possesses not enough finances to bring his body back to India.

Gagandeep's father is in a delicate state as he repeatedly says that his son had gone abroad only to earn for his treatment and never returned. His bereaved family has approached Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini to seek assistance in bringing back the body of which they have been assured by the CM.