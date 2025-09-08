Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Haryana man, who paid Rs 45 lakh for 'Dunki' route to US, shot dead in California over urination, know what happened

Eyewitnesses called police immediately after the shooting, and Kapil was rushed to hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 02:39 PM IST

Haryana man, who paid Rs 45 lakh for 'Dunki' route to US, shot dead in California over urination, know what happened
In a shocking incident from the US, a 26-year-old man from Haryana’s Jind district was allegedly shot dead in California after he tried to stop another person from urinating in public, his family said. The victim, identified as Kapil from Barah Kala village, collapsed on the street after being shot and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to information his relatives received from US authorities.

Kapil had travelled to the US in 2022 via the so-called “Dunki” route after his family reportedly spent around Rs 45 lakh (USD 54,000). His family said that he was their only son, who had been working abroad to provide financial support.

“He only requested the man not to relieve himself in the open, and for that, he was killed,” a relative told local media, expressing shock and grief.

Eyewitnesses called police immediately after the shooting, and Kapil was rushed to the hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Born on May 22, 2000, Kapil came from a farming background. His family is now struggling both emotionally and financially as they try to bring his body back to India. They said all their savings had gone into sending him abroad and that they are facing difficulties in arranging the repatriation.

Authorities in the US have not disclosed the suspect’s identity, nor have they confirmed any arrests in connection with the case.

