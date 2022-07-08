Haryana: Man arrested for offering Rs 2 cr reward for chopping off Nupur Sharma's tongue

File Photo

Nuh police arrested Salaheri resident Irshad Pradhan, who allegedly offered Rs 2 crore on camera to anyone who chopped Nupur Sharma's tongue for her controversial remark about Prophet Mohammad.

"He has been arrested and we are interrogating him. We will take him on police remand for questioning after producing him before court,” said Varun Singla, SP, Nuh.

In the video, Pradhan is heard offering the reward on behalf of entire Mewat region to cut off Sharma's tongue.

Tensions had gripped the area after the video was circulated on social media. However, with police taking swift action, situation was taken under control and no untoward incident happened.

Reacting to the threat to Sharma, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij assured action would be taken against the accused as per the law. Condemning the threat, he said that for some people's outdated ideology, harmony cannot be compromised across the state.

Earlier, a tailor and a chemist were killed in Udaipur and Amravati respectively for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma.

Kanhaiya Lal Teli was brutally killed on July 2 by two persons in Rajasthan's Udaipur for allegedly supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Umesh Kohle, a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati, was allegedly attacked with a knife by a group of three men on June 21. He died during treatment at a hospital.