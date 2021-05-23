Haryana Lockdown Update: Will lockdown extend after May 24 in state? Know here

Haryana Lockdown Update: Haryana is showing some promising results courtesy of the lockdown in the state as there has been a steady decrease in COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, Haryana reported 5,021 COVID-19 cases, 11,327 recoveries, and 98 deaths..

Haryana’s total cases have reached 7,33,628 cases, of which 6,78,22 are recoveries and the death toll reaches 7,415. The active cases have come down to 47,993. In earlier cases, more than 15,000 were reported which has now come down to 5000 to 6000 cases.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (May 23) has extended the lockdown till May 31, 5 am. "If COVID-19 cases continue to decrease, we will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31," he added.

Whereas, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday extended the partial coronavirus curfew in the state till 7 am on May 31. A decision was taken in this regard following a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Kanpur. Earlier, the UP government had imposed the restrictions till 7 am on May 24.

Black Fungus cases in Haryana:

Black fungus cases have been categorized as a notified disease in Haryana, making it imperative that government authorities be informed about each case. This will allow in the tracking and management of an outbreak. For its treatment, ESIC Medical College and Alfalah Medical College have been authorised.