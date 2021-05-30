Haryana lockdown extended till June 7: CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces relaxations, allows malls to operate

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced the extension of the statewide lockdown till June 7, with major relaxations given for the opening of shopping malls from 10 am to 6 pm.

The Chief Minister said after the request of shopkeepers, vendors, and businessmen, it was decided to allow shops to open from 9 am to 3 pm on an odd-even basis. Earlier, the timing was from 7 am to 12 noon.

However, the directions regarding the closure of schools, ITIs, Agangwadi, and creches would continue till June 15. The Chief Minister said that the shopping malls have to follow the prescribed visitor and time limitations.

As per the guidelines, one person per area of 25 sq mt would be allowed to remain present at a time in a shopping mall. Likewise, the number of persons can vary as per the built-up area.

The mall owners have to develop a mobile application to keep a check on the entry and exit of people visiting the malls. Further, the owners have been asked to formulate certain regulations and get them approved by the Deputy Commissioner.

He said directions were given to industries for continuing their operations while following the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and guidelines for the functioning of offices with 50 percent staff strength.

India, meanwhile, recorded 1,65,553 new COVID-19 cases and 3,460 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The total cases in India now stand at 2,78,94,800 while the death toll has reached 3,25,972. There are 21,14,508 active coronavirus cases while as many as 2,54,54,320 people have recovered from the disease.