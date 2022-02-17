Haryana lifts all COVID-19 restrictions, requests residents to follow safety rules

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government announced on Wednesday (February 16) that it will lift all the remaining COVID-19 curbs across the state with immediate effect.

Earlier, the state government had lifted curbs for all offices, private and government to operate at full capacity along with a few other relaxations. These curbs were in place till February 15.

The decision came after the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) reviewed the current situation of COVID-19 in the state and ordered to remove all other curbs after the state witnessed a steady decline in coronavirus cases. However, the authority has urged people to still follow all coronavirus related protocols and guidelines.

An order issued by the HSDMA said, "All offices are allowed to function with their full capacity while adopting regular sanitisation and COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms."

In January, the Haryana government began opening the state phase-wise, including the reopening of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes with a 50% seating capacity.