Haryana Landslide: Four dead, several feared trapped; rescue operations underway

So far, four people have died in the landslide that took place on Saturday afternoon, (January 1, 2022) at the Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district. At least half a dozen dumper trucks, machines and people were trapped under the debris at the site.

Expressing his grief in a tweet, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said, "I am deeply saddened by the accident that has happened at the mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana. The rescue operation is being run by the administration. SDRF team has been called from Madhuban of NDRF from Ghaziabad. An army unit has been called from Hisar. So far 4 people have died."

हरियाणा के भिवानी जिले में माइनिंग साइट पर जो हादसा हुआ है उससे मैं बहुत दुखी हूं । प्रशासन द्वारा रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है । गाजियाबाद से NDRF की मधुबन से SDRF की टीम बुलाई गई है। हिसार से आर्मी की एक यूनिट बुलाई गई है । अभी तक 4 लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) January 1, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted saying, "Accident due to landslide at the mining site in Bhiwani district of Haryana is very sad. I have spoken to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Ji. The local administration is engaged in the rescue work. Our priority is to save as many lives as possible. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Deepender Hooda on Saturday demanded compensation for those who died and were injured in the landslide and also asked for an independent inquiry by a High court or Supreme Court sitting judge.

He said, "We asked not only for compensation and relief, we asked for justice and for justice an independent inquiry should be ordered as any inquiry within Haryana or under Haryana government or under state police will not suffice so, but inquiry monitored by a sitting judge of either high court or Supreme Court also is the need and we press this demand and we hope that the government will answer soon."

Haryana | Landslide at a mining site in Bhiwani occurred at around 9:30am today. Adequate rescue measures were taken as soon as the administration received information. Around 10-12 vehicles & 15-20 persons were trapped in the landslide: Bhiwani DC Rippudaman Singh Dhillon pic.twitter.com/7Ab59md3Fw — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Paying his condolences to the dead, he said, "First of all, I would like to pay condolences to all those who have lost their lives. May God give their family time and near one's strength to face this circumstance and we are with the administration in efforts to provide relief to all the ones who are still trapped, various estimates are coming in. At the same time, the government should quickly announce a relief package to all those who have lost their lives and to the injured. But that would not be sufficient. Khattar government has to answer who's responsible for the loss of lives."