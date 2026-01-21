Haryana: Karnal toll plaza to become barrier-free with new MLFF system, here's all you need to know

Sunita Williams retires from NASA after 27 years of service, three ISS mission, 608 days in space
The new system is designed to make toll collection seamless, allowing vehicles to pass through without stopping, which should ease congestion on this busy stretch of National Highway 44 (Panipat-Jalandhar).
The Bastara toll plaza in Karnal, a key point on the Delhi-Chandigarh highway, is about to undergo a major change. This month, the multi-lane free flow (MLFF) tolling system is being installed, which is expected to bring significant relief to commuters who have long faced traffic jams at this location.
The new system is designed to make toll collection seamless, allowing vehicles to pass through without stopping, which should ease congestion on this busy stretch of National Highway 44 (Panipat-Jalandhar). The toll plaza is a crucial link for traffic between the national capital and several northern states, and it has been a notorious bottleneck, especially during night hours when heavy commercial vehicles and buses are most active. The introduction of MLFF is a direct response to these ongoing traffic issues, aiming to make journeys smoother and faster for all road users.
According to officials, the new MLFF system will use advanced technology to collect tolls electronically. This includes FASTag, which is already widely used across India, as well as vehicle registration numbers (VRN) captured by high-performance radio-frequency identification (RFID) readers and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras. These technologies will work together to identify each vehicle as it passes through the toll plaza, automatically deducting the appropriate toll from the driver’s linked account.
This means that vehicles will no longer need to stop at the toll booth, which is expected to dramatically reduce queues and waiting times. The removal of physical barriers and booths will also free up space on the highway, allowing traffic to flow more freely.
The Bastara toll plaza has been a frequent source of frustration for drivers, especially those operating heavy commercial vehicles and buses that travel between Delhi and other northern states. These large vehicles are most common during night hours, and their presence, combined with high traffic volumes, has made the toll plaza a regular site of congestion. Commuters have often experienced long delays, particularly during peak periods, which not only increases travel time but also leads to higher fuel consumption and more emissions.
The MLFF system is expected to address these problems by allowing all vehicles to move through the toll plaza without stopping, which should reduce congestion and improve the overall driving experience on this important route.
Mukesh Sharma, the manager of the Bastara toll plaza, has confirmed that installation of the necessary equipment is currently underway. Once the devices are in place, the existing toll booths and barriers will be removed. The new system is expected to be operational by January 26, providing a near-term solution to the traffic problems that have plagued the area for years.
The Karnal toll plaza covers nearly 500 metres on NH-44 and falls under the Gharaunda sub-division of the district. It is notable for being the second facility in India to be equipped with MLFF technology, following the first such implementation at Choryasi fee plaza in Gujarat on NH-48.