Haryana, J-K Elections Results 2024 today: When and where to watch?

The counting will begin with postal ballots, which are reserved for specific groups such as security personnel, people with disabilities, and essential service employees.

The much-awaited 2024 Assembly Election results for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are set to be declared on October 8. With political stakes running high, the counting of votes will start at 8 am, after officials and party representatives gather at the counting centres by 5 am.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024:

Polling in Haryana took place on October 5 in a single phase, with voter turnout reaching 68%, as reported by the Election Commission. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting for 90 seats. Among the key contenders are current Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and wrestling champion Vinesh Phogat, who recently entered politics after the Paris Olympics.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024:

Jammu and Kashmir’s elections were held in three phases, concluding on October 1, marking the first assembly polls in the union territory since its 2019 reorganisation. Voter turnout stood at 63.45%, higher than the percentage seen in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Prominent candidates in this election include Iltija Mufti (PDP), Omar Abdullah (NC), Ravinder Raina (BJP), and Tariq Hamid Karra (Congress).

Where and How to Watch Election Results

Haryana Exit Poll Results

According to exit polls, the Congress is poised to overthrow the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Haryana. Various surveys, including C-Voter and Matrize, predict the Congress winning 50-62 seats, whereas the BJP is expected to secure 18-31 seats. Smaller parties like JJP+, INLD+, and AAP are not expected to make significant gains.

Jammu and Kashmir Exit Poll Results

In Jammu and Kashmir, exit polls indicate a tight race, with the Congress-NC alliance having a slight advantage over the BJP. However, the alliance may not reach the majority mark of 46 seats, leading to a closely watched final outcome.

Stay tuned on October 8 for the final results to see which parties emerge victorious in these two significant regions.