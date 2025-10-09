Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Haryana IPS suicide case: Case filed against accused named in deceased's final note following complaint by wife

A case has been registered based on the complaint of senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the wife of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, against those named in the deceased's suicide note.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 11:45 PM IST

Haryana IPS suicide case: Case filed against accused named in deceased's final note following complaint by wife
Image credit: ANI
A case has been registered based on the complaint of senior IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, the wife of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, against those named in the deceased's suicide note. The accused have been charged under abetment to suicide and offences under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as per an official statement by Chandigarh Police. 

Amneet P Kumar, the wife of late IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, wrote to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, demanding an immediate registration of an FIR, suspension, and arrest of the accused named in her husband's suicide note. She has also urged lifelong security for her grief-stricken family. 

In her letter addressed to the Chief Minister, Amneet expressed profound grief and a deep sense of injustice over the tragic and untimely demise of her husband, describing him as a distinguished and decorated police officer who served the state and the nation with integrity, courage, and dedication. She recalled that Y. Puran Kumar, a recipient of the President's Medal for Meritorious Service, was a symbol of honesty and discipline, and also a source of inspiration and strength for the Scheduled Caste community.

Amneet stated that despite the existence of a clear and detailed suicide note naming those responsible for harassment and humiliation, no FIR has been registered even after 48 hours of the incident. She emphasised that the suicide note constitutes a dying declaration and must be treated as vital evidence.

She alleged that powerful and high-ranking officials of the Haryana Police and Administration, who have been named in the suicide note, are influencing the Chandigarh Police to delay action. Citing provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, she pointed out that no preliminary inquiry is permissible once a cognizable offence under the Act is disclosed.

Expressing apprehension for her safety and that of her family, Amneet wrote that the accused officials may attempt to malign or implicate her and her family. She therefore sought the Chief Minister's personal intervention to ensure justice and protection.

She urged for immediate registration of an FIR against all those named in the suicide note and complaint, suspension and arrest of the accused to prevent interference in the investigation, and permanent security cover for the family, especially for her two daughters, who are under mental distress and fear. She also requested protection of the family's dignity and rights.

Calling her husband's death a test of faith in justice, equality, and the rule of law, Amneet said that the silence of the system only deepens the pain of the family and the community that looked up to him. She appealed to the Chief Minister to take swift action so that justice is neither delayed nor denied.

With inputs from ANI

