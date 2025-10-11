Add DNA as a Preferred Source
IPS officer Y Puran Kumar suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred, THIS IPS officer takes charge

The action follows pressure built by the family members of Kumar, seeking action against officers named in a 'final note' left behind by the deceased, in which he accused eight senior cops. According to an official order, IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoria has been appointed as the new Rohtak SP.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 01:23 PM IST

IPS officer Y Puran Kumar suicide: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred, THIS IPS officer takes charge
Haryana's Rohtak Superintendent of Police, Narendra Bijarniya, has been removed from his post following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar. Bijarniya, along with Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Singh Kapur, was named in the case after Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, lodged a complaint accusing them of abetting her husband's suicide. 

Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred

The Haryana government transferred Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya, officials said, as reported by PTI. The action follows pressure built by the family members of Kumar, seeking action against officers named in a 'final note' left behind by the deceased, in which he accused eight senior cops, including Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

According to an official order, IPS officer Surinder Singh Bhoria has been appointed as the new Rohtak SP, and the posting order of Bijarniya will be issued separately.

Chandigarh forms SIT to probe Haryana cop suicide

Chandigarh Police has formed a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a comprehensive and impartial probe into IPS officer Y Puran Kumar's suicide. The SIT, formed under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) UT Chandigarh Pushpendra Kumar, will investigate the case registered at Police Station Sector-11 (West) under Sections 108 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(r) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, the Police have requested the family members of the IPS officer Y Puran Kumar to get the late IPS officer's post-mortem conducted "without any delay". Chandigarh Director General of Police (DGP) Sagar Preet Hooda told reporters the family has some grievances after speaking with them."We spoke to the family members and requested them to get the post-mortem conducted as soon as possible. They have some grievances, and we are working on them. The investigation is underway. SIT has been formed, and the IG is heading it. The SIT is doing the investigation."

Earlier, the Haryana IAS Officers' Association expressed deep sorrow over the sudden and tragic death of IPS Y Puran Kumar. The Association paid tribute to his integrity and dedication to public service, remembering his contribution to society.

(With inputs from agencies)

