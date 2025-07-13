Haryana: Internet, SMS services suspended in Nuh for 24 hours due to...; banking services continue

Internet and SMS services have been suspended in Nuh, Haryana for 24 hours, with banking and recharge SMS still active.

Internet and regular SMS services have been suspended in Nuh district, Haryana, for 24 hours, from 9 pm on July 13 to 9 pm on July 14. However, SMS services related to banking and mobile recharge will continue as usual. The order has been issued by the authorities to maintain peace and ensure proper law and order in the area.