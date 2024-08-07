Twitter
India

Haryana: Internet, bulk SMS services suspended in Sirsa due to...

The notice further stated that bulk SMS services for banking and mobile recharge services and only voice calls would still be operable in the district.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 10:56 PM IST

Haryana: Internet, bulk SMS services suspended in Sirsa due to...
The Government of Haryana announced on Wednesday that it will temporarily suspend the mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Sirsa district till 23:59, Thursday, August 8 in order to prevent any potential disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets, and disturbance of public law and order in the district on account of misuse of internet services in spreading inflammatory material and false rumours.

In a notice given by the Department of Home Affairs of Haryana Government, it stated, "...There is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquility in the district Sirsa. And whereas, there is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in district Sirsa on account of misuse of internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and false rumours."

The notice further stated that bulk SMS services for banking and mobile recharge services and only voice calls would still be operable in the district."Haryana do hereby order the suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/5G/CDMA/GPRS), bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of district Sirsa of Haryana State.

 All telecom service providers of Haryana are hereby directed to ensure the compliance of this order," the notice stated.It is expected that the internet has been shut down to prevent rumours from spreading regarding the controversy arising out of the death of the head of Dera Balochistani, Sant Bahadur Singh Vakil Sahab, situated in the Jagmalwali village of Sirsa district.The internet shutdown is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain public order in the region.The ceremony for the selection of the new Gaddinshin Sant (successor) is also to be held tomorrow, August 8. Meanwhile, the preparations for the final Ardas for Sant Bahadur Singh Vakil Sahab are being finalised in the Dera.

