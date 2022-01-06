Haryana imposes fresh restrictions in 6 more districts - Read guidelines here

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 06, 2022, 11:47 AM IST

To control the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government has imposed fresh curbs in six more districts - Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, and Jhajjar. These now come under high-risk districts. Previously, curbs were imposed on Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat.

According to fresh guidelines issued by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, all malls and shops in the six districts will remain open only till 6 pm. Cinema halls have been ordered to shutdown amid rise in cases. This comes a day after Haryana witnessed infections almost doubling on Wednesday to 2,176 over previous day's 1,132 cases.

The state also reported 35 fresh cases of the Omicron variant. Gurugram is the worst-affected district of Haryana. Schools, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes, anganwadi centres and creches shall remain closed throughout the state.

COVID-19 guidelines for high-risk districts

All cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres and entertainment parks ordered shut in 11 districts.

Markets, shops and malls except pharmacies and emergency services to remain open till 6 pm.

Sports complexes, stadium and swimming pools will remain shut, except for training of sportsperson.

Training of sportsperson for participation in national/international sports or for organising porting events.

No spectators allowed in sports complexes and stadium. Business exhibitions have been prohibited.

Both government and private offices have been advised to function with 50% staff capacity.

Bars and restaurants in Haryana are allowed to operate at 50% of its seating capacity.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed in public places including markets, shops and malls.

COVID-19 guidelines for other districts

Gatherings with a maximum of 50 people for funerals and 100 for marriages have been permitted.

Cinema Halls, restaurants, bars, gyms, spas and club houses will remain open at 50% of its capacity.

Night curfew continues across the state from 11 pm to 5 am, the order stated.