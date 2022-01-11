Haryana imposes fresh curbs in 8 more districts - Check full guidelines here

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 11, 2022, 11:28 AM IST

Haryana government has imposed fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the state including the banning of large congregations such as rallies and protests. The order was issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) which says that the restrictions will be applicable till 5 am on January 19.

The eight new districts in Haryana where the restrictions will be applicable are Sirsa, Rewari, Jind, Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Kaithal, Bhiwani and Hisar. Restrictions in Karnal, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat are already imposed from before.

"…Hence, restrictions imposed in Group A districts (other 11 districts) vide order dated January 5, shall also be imposed in these (eight districts)," said the order.

What the new order says

Large congregations like public meetings, rallies, protests, dharnas shall be prohibited in the state.

Malls and markets in all districts of Haryana will be allowed to open till 6 pm everyday.

Shops selling essential items like milk and medicine will be allowed to open at all times for customers.

Cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes shall remain closed, the earlier order issued on January 5 stated.

All sports complexes, swimming pools and stadium shall remain closed except when being used for training.

The sport complexes will remain open for sportspersons participation in national and international events.

All entertainment parks and B2B exhibitions are prohibited in the state as per new COVID-19 guidelines.

Government and private offices, except for emergency/essential services, will function with 50% staff attendance.

Those not fully vaccinated are banned from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and crowded places.

A night curfew has been imposed in Haryana from 11 pm to 5 am and is already in force in the state.