HomeIndia

INDIA

Haryana HORROR: Who is Poonam? Panipat 'psycho killer' accused of killing three young girls, own son by drowning them because of...

In a shocking case from Haryana's Panipat, a 32-year-old woman allegedly turned into a 'pyscho' killer, as she murdered three girls by drowning them over the past two years out of 'jealousy'. The woman identified as Poonam has been accused of killing three girls as she was jealous of their beauty.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 01:00 PM IST

In a shocking case from Haryana's Panipat, a 32-year-old woman allegedly turned into a 'pyscho' killer, as she murdered three girls by drowning them over the past two years out of 'jealousy'. The woman identified as Poonam has been accused of killing three girls as she was jealous of their beauty. Poonam is also accused of killing her own son to avoid any suspicion. The three girl victims, two aged six and one nine, were related to the woman. 

How murder details were exposed?

The chilling murder details was exposed when Panipat police were investigating the case of a six-year-old girl Vidhi's death on Monday, December 1. Police found that the girl's death was not accidental but she was drowned by Poonam in the water-filled tubs or tanks. The victim was a niece of the woman, who went missing during a wedding function in Nautha village.

The girl, Vidhi, was later found dead by her family in a storeroom on the first floor of the house with her face down in a plastic tub filled with water, her head submerged, her feet outside. Poonam was arrested on charges of murder as it is alleged that Poonam lured the girl to the room and drowned her in the tub, then bolted the door from the outside and came down.

Three other killings in last two years due to 'jealousy'

After Poonam's arrest, she revealed that her niece was her lastest target, and she has previously drowned two other girls over the past two years as they were more beautiful than her. As per reports, the  woman told the police that in 2023, she had drowned her sister-in-law's nine-year-old daughter in a water tank at home in Bhawar village, Sonipat. She allegedly killed her son in 2023. In August 2025, she allegedly drowned her cousin's six-year-old daughter in a water tank in Sewah village.

The families of victims had accepted the deaths as accidental and also performed their last rites. However, this revelation has left the families in shock. 

Panipat Superintendent of Police Bhupender Singh said the accused appears to be a “psychopath”. During investigating the motive behind these killings, SP said the accused told the police that "jo sundar bachhiye hain unse inko nafrat si hai (She harboured hate for beautiful girls)".

The SP quoted the woman as saying that as soon as she saw a beautiful girl, she would get jealous that the child would grow up to be more beautiful than her ("usko chidd machti hai kahi bade hokar issay sundar na ban jaye").

Who is Poonam?

Poonam, 32, belongs to Sewah village in Panipat and was married in Sonipat's Bhawar village in 2019. She has one child now. She is accused of killing his own 3-year old, son Shubham in 2023, to avoid her family's suspicion. As per Police, she is not very educated and indulged in such things after her marriage. "She appears to be a psycho type. She is not very educated," the SP said. SP has ruled out any child sacrifice angle behind the murders.

