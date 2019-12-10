Haryana: Hisar school teacher blackens class 4 girl's face over poor result, family demands action

A teacher at a school in Haryana allegedly blackened a class four girl's face in Hisar district and forced her to roam around school premises after she fared poorly in examinations on December 6.

Subsequently, the girl's family members registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the school and the teacher. They also staged a protest in Hisar on Monday demanding that the school be shut down.

Speaking to the media, the class four student's father said, "My daughter got fewer numbers in a test held on December 6. A female teacher painted my girl's face with black colour. She was made to go around the school. I demand the administration to close the school. She is in Class IV and even if she did not know the answer of the question, they should not have done that."

According to ANI reports, a sixth standard student claimed that two or three more girls were subjected to a similar form of punishment.

The police said that investigation is currently underway and action will be taken against the teacher if found guilty.