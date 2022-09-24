Search icon
Haryana: Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 after 20 hours as government agrees to their demands

Farmers on Friday blocked the national highway connecting Delhi and Chandigarh, demanding the government to immediately begin paddy procurement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 12:16 PM IST

Farmers block GT road in Kurukshetra demanding their paddy crop be procured immediately on Friday. (ANI photo)

Farmers on Saturday morning lifted their 20-hour blockade of the National Highway-44 at Shahabad in Haryana after the government assured them of procuring more Kharif crops per acre than usual. The procurement of Kharif crops, including paddy, in Haryana, will start from October 1.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma confirmed that the farmers had lifted the blockade. Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on Friday blocked the national highway connecting Delhi and Chandigarh, demanding the government to immediately begin paddy procurement.

Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the decision to end the stir was taken after the government agreed to consider procuring 30 quintals of paddy per acre instead of the earlier 22 quintals.

Further, he said the district authorities will manage the crops that farmers bring to the mandis till the procurement begins on October 1. As the vehicular movement had come to a standstill on Friday, a local advocate had filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court asking it to direct the government to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

In a midnight hearing, the bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Alok Jain had passed necessary directions to the government in this connection.

