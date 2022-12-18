Haryana: Heavy fog causes massive collision involving 22 vehicles on Ambala-Saharanpur highway; 12 injured

Photo: ANI

Twenty-two vehicles crashed on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway near Yamuna Nagar on the 18th of December, injuring at least 12 persons. It happened on a Sunday morning when Yamuna Nagar was blanketed in fog. Due to reduced visibility caused by fog, traffic on the roads slowed to a near standstill.

According to Traffic SHO Lukesh Kumar, around 12 persons were hurt and numerous cars were entirely destroyed.

He continued by saying that the police came quickly, cleared the route of the cars, and started transporting the wounded to the hospital.

According to SHO Lukesh Kumar, there have been no confirmed casualties.

The wounded have been sent to a local medical facility for treatment. The investigating officer for the police department said, "There could have been 10-15 vehicles which collided but we can see only 7-8 here. I appeal to people to drive slowly as it is foggy these days."

For the second day in a row, Yamuna Nagar has been hit by thick fog that has drastically reduced visibility.

Nearly two dozen vehicles were involved in the series of crashes that began when the wounded passengers of the first vehicle to crash tried to escape the vehicle and were met by the occupants of another vehicle.

Multiple ambulances and police vehicles came to the scene as soon as they heard about the collision, and those who were hurt were brought to the hospital.

The accident delayed traffic for a long time, generating frustration for motorists.

The visibility has been very low for the previous two days due to the dense fog that has settled over the region.

(With inputs from ANI)