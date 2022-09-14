Haryana govt ignoring issue of 'shamlat' land, says Hooda; seeks special session to bring law favouring farmers

File Photo

Veteran Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda called for a special session of the Haryana Assembly to address the problem of common village land, the owners of which are demanding ownership rights.

On Monday, a group of farmers protested along the Panchkula-Chandigarh border, demanding ownership rights for individuals who have been occupying common land in communities for decades.

In April, the Supreme Court had held that in respect to the land taken from the proprietors from their permissible ceiling limits under a Punjab law, only the management and control would vest with the panchayat and not the title. Hooda said the state government hastily issued orders to transfer the land in the name of panchayats, creating an atmosphere of chaos in villages.

He also alleged that the government is continuously ignoring the issue.

"Since the Supreme Court's decision earlier this year, the Congress has been demanding amendments to the Land Act to protect the rights of farmers. But despite raising the issue in the assembly earlier, the government did not take it seriously," he said.

Hooda said the Congress had earlier suggested that the government should call a special session of the Assembly and make changes in the Land Act to avoid such a situation.

The former Haryana chief minister also took a dig at the government over the procurement of paddy, saying the crop has started arriving in grain markets but its talking of starting the process from October 1.

He demanded that the government start the procurement from September 20.

"Farmers are facing all-out blows due to wrong policies of the government. Their input costs are increasing continuously and income is decreasing," he said.

"Their ‘Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family id) scheme is just a 'pension katu' scheme as the pension of 5.14 lakh elderly, widows and destitute people has been cut," he added.

On August 18, the Haryana government issued instructions for the implementation of the Supreme Court's ruling pertaining to the vesting of shamlat deh (common land) and jumla mustarka malkan in the respective panchayats or municipal councils. Jumla mushtarka malkan is a type of common land created during consolidation by imposing a pro-rata cut to owners' holdings under the Consolidation Act.

During a meeting with the protesting farmers Monday, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government was contemplating to find a solution “within the legal framework” to their demand on common land’s ownership.

