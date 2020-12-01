Haryana government to provide free tablets to class 6-8 students

Students of economically weaker families will also be able to continue their online classes through the Free Tablet provided by the government.

School education has been disrupted for most students ever since the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis. During this time, teachers are teaching students through online classes. However, many parents cannot buy tablets, laptops or smartphones for their children's online class.

In view of this challenge, the BJP government in Haryana has decided to give free tablets for students from class 8 to 12 so that online education is not interrupted.

Through a tweet from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's office, the state government made the announcement.

"In view of Covid-19, the Haryana Government has planned to provide free tablets to all the students of class VIII to VIII studying in government schools belong to general category, scheduled castes and backward classes and students of minority classes to provide digital education," a tweet from CMO read.

"Under this scheme, the students will have to return this tablet to the school on passing out. It will have digital books as pre-loaded content, as well as various tests, videos and other materials, which will be according to the syllabus and syllabus of government schools," another tweet read.

It is worth noting that in view of the coronavirus pandemic, it is estimated that in the new academic session 2020-21, online education will continue. For online education, all students must have a tablet, laptop, smartphone and internet connection. But financially weak parents are not able to provide all these facilities to their children.

In such a situation, the Haryana government's decision to give free tablets to students will ensure there's no hindrance in online education. Students of economically weaker families will also be able to continue their online classes through the Free Tablet provided by the Haryana government.