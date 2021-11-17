Haryana government extends WFH, imposes odd-even rule in THESE districts from next week

As the pollution levels in Delhi and its neighbouring states are skyrocketing, the state governments are issuing new guidelines for citizens and authorities to improve the air quality in Delhi NCR. The Haryana government has also decided to issue some rules in this regard.

To control the pollution levels in the state, the government of Haryana has decided to impose the odd-even rule for vehicles in certain districts. This rule has been issued for four districts that lie in the National Capital Region in Haryana- Gurugram, Faridabad, Jhajjar, and Sonipat.

The state government has decided to impose the odd-even rule for cars and other vehicles from next week in these districts, in an effort to curb the pollution levels in the state. This decision was made after a high-level meeting was conducted by additional chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Tuesday.

Apart from the odd-even rule, a change in the working mode of employees has also been made in 14 of the NCR districts in Haryana. All the government employees of these districts have been asked to work from home till November 22, and private companies have been advised to do the same.

The 14 NCR districts of Haryana where work from home has been implemented till November 22 are- Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Jind, Karnal, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal, Panipat, Rewari, Rohtak, and Sonipat.

Earlier, government officers were only asked to continue work from home till November 17, but the date was extended keeping in mind the pollution levels in all the NCR districts of Haryana. Industries, where work from home is not possible, will have to take special permission from the deputy commissioner.

These decisions have been taken due to the pollution levels in Delhi NCR, which skyrocketed as the month of November began this year. The air quality has been dwindling in the ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ categories for the past week, and experts have predicted that it might get worse in the following days.