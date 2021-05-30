Haryana government extends lockdown by one week - What's allowed, what's not
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Sunday (May 30, 2021) that the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state has been extended till June 7.
The chief minister said that as per the new COVID-19 guidelines the shops in the state can operate as per the odd-even formula.
"We have decided to extend COVID lockdown till June 7. Shops can now operate from 9 am to 3 pm. Shopkeepers must follow odd-even formula. Educational institutions will remain closed till June 15. Night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am," said CM Khattar.