Haryana: 'Gau Rakshak' injured after cow smugglers open fire in Gurugram

A cow vigilante or 'Gau Rakshak' in Sector-10 of Haryana's Gurugram was shot at by unidentified cattle smugglers on Thursday, the police said. The injured man, reportedly a Bajrang Dal member comprising the government's task force to contain cow smuggling, has been identified as Mohit alias Monu, a resident of Manesar. He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram.

"The incident occurred on Wednesday. We were informed that a few cow smugglers were carrying cattle in their van and some cow vigilantes followed the van and informed the police about the same. Police also followed the smugglers' van. On the way, the smugglers started throwing the cattle from the van in order to stop the police and vigilantes," said Rajeev Deshwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime), Gurugram.

"The smugglers shot one of the vigilantes, Mohit. He has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. We have identified five out of six smugglers who managed to escape. Later, their van was recovered from a village," he added.

The government's Task Force against cattle smuggling has members comprising of local volunteers and state police.

According to the police, Mohit's condition is critical but the doctors have confirmed that he is out of danger.

(With ANI inputs)