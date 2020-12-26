Haryana: Four men gangrape woman in Yamunanagar after tying her husband

The victim further alleged that when the fifth person tried to rape her, she pushed him and he fell down.

A 37-year-old woman was raped by 4 men at a village in Yamunanagar district of Haryana on Thursday.

The victim was a Nepalese citizen living with her husband and a two-year-old daughter in Haryana.

Her husband works as a labourer at a farm and the family lived in a tubewell room in the village.

The accused arrived in a car at 11 pm on Thursday with their faces covered. Then the men tied the husband and proceeded to rape the woman. The woman and her deaughter were sleeping in the room, and the husband was sleeping in the verandah when the accused entered their home.

"I and my daughter were sleeping in the room and my husband was sleeping in the verandah. They tied my husband and four men raped me." the Nepalese woman said.

She further alleged that when the fifth person tried to rape her, she pushed him and he fell down.

The accused then threatened the family before running away.

After the five accused ran away, the woman unitied her husband and then informed the landlord about this incident. the landlord helped them file a FIR in the police station