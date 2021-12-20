Haryana: Five people of same family found dead in suspicious condition

In a shocking news from Haryana's Hisar district, five people of the same family were found dead in suspicious condition. This sensational incident is from the Nangthala village of Hisar.

The people of Nangthala village were shocked when they saw the dead body of Ramesh Kumar of his village lying on the road. When the villagers reached his house to inform about this, the bodies of the whole family were found there. The police was then informed about the matter.

Agroha Police is trying to find out whether it is a suicide case after the murder or some vicious mind is behind it.

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Nangthala village, used to make wedding cards in Agroha. The deceased include Ramesh Kumar (35), wife Sunita, their two daughters aged 15 and 13 and a 10-year-old son.

Ramesh's body was found on the road outside the house and the body of the whole family in the house. It is being speculated that Ramesh first killed the whole family and then committed suicide. However, the complete truth about it will be revealed only after the investigation of the police. The police is talking about disclosing this matter soon.