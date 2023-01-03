Haryana: Father-son kill driver, dump his body near expressway in Nuh over 'homophobia'

In a shocking inicident of Haryana's Nuh, a man and his son have been detained after they allegedly killed a driver and dumped his body close to the KMP expressway. Suresh Kumar, a local of Kanwari village in Hisar, and his son Raj Kumar have been named as the accused, police claimed.

According to reports, Suresh admitted to the crime and testified that he and his son killed the driver because the man had called him "gay." According to the police, the pair was detained on Sunday in the Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, village of Ajijpur. They were then brought before a judge and placed on a two-day police remand, according to the police.

On December 29, a man's body was reportedly discovered in an unmarked grave close to the KMP expressway and Ghuspaithi village. The deceased has been identified as Sombir, a 35-year-old native of the village of Birahi Khurd in the Bhiwani district, according to the report.

In a private business in Gurugram, Sombir and Suresh Kumar were employed as drivers. According to the police, Suresh disclosed that Sombir continued to demean him even after he began working for another company. The father-son team abducted Sombir by force on December 28. They claimed that after beating the man with stones and later strangling him, they dumped his body and fled. According to the police, a FIR was filed at the Sadar Tauru police station in response to the victim's uncle's complaint.

READ | IMD Weather Update: Cold wave, dense fog predicted in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh till Jan 7

(With inputs from PTI)