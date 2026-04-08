Haryana: Faridabad to get big boost as HSIIDC plans to develop massive 190-acre Aero Entertainment hub; Check details

The ambitious project aims to position Faridabad as a strong competitor to Gurugram’s Cyber Hub by creating a modern, structured destination combining retail, hospitality, and large-scale entertainment.

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) has unveiled plans to develop a 190.08-acre integrated ‘Aero & Entertainment Global Commercial City’ in Sector 66 of IMT Faridabad, marking a significant milestone in the region's leisure and commercial landscape.

The ambitious project aims to position Faridabad as a strong competitor to Gurugram’s Cyber Hub by creating a modern, structured destination combining retail, hospitality, and large-scale entertainment.

Reviving Faridabad's potential

"This is a renaissance moment for Faridabad. We have spent decades living in the shadow of Gurugram being its sidekick, but now Faridabad is out-achieving its goals. Our government believes in balanced attention to all areas, so developing Faridabad is top priority," said state Minister and local MLA Vipul Goel. The project is expected to transform the city's profile and bring it to the forefront of the National Capital Region (NCR).

A world-class entertainment hub

As per feasibility documents, Sector 66 is designated as a commercial zone under the Final Development Plan 2031 AD, and the state plans to utilize mixed land use to develop a world-class entertainment hub. The project envisions a cluster of theme and amusement parks, water parks, multiplexes, and family entertainment zones, making it an attractive destination for visitors.

Supporting infrastructure will include high-street retail, luxury hotels, resorts, and service apartments, catering to diverse visitor segments. Provisions for dharamshalas and tourist accommodation have also been included, making the destination appealing to a broad range of visitors beyond the corporate crowd.

The project gains strategic significance due to improving regional connectivity, particularly with the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. A 31-km greenfield expressway under construction will link Faridabad to the airport, reducing travel time to around 20 minutes.

Officials believe this enhanced connectivity will position the Aero City as a key hospitality and logistics hub for international travelers, unlocking real estate potential and establishing Sector 66 as a major commercial and cultural landmark in the region.