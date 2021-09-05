Haryana extends lockdown till September 20, educational institutions to remain shut until further notice

The Khattar-led government announced on Sunday (September 5) that the state will see an extension of the lockdown till September 20 due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the country amid the scare of the third wave. However, the state will allow some relaxations.

Addressing the media, Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan stated, "The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana is extended for another fortnight, that is from September 6 (5 am onwards) to September 20 (till 5 am), along with guidelines to be implemented during this period issued vide earlier orders."

As per reports, the government has ordered the vice-chancellors of residential universities to continue with online classes till October 15. Earlier universities were supposed to reopen for the upcoming academic session but now the plan has changed.

Whether students can attend classes physically will be taken post-October 15 after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state.

In the meantime, university staff, teachers, professors and students are urged to get themselves fully vaccinated as soon as possible to ease the process of unlocking in Haryana. However, students can visit the colleges and universities in case of any doubts or practical classes in laboratories, practical and offline examinations following strict COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms.