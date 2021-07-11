Haryana extends lockdown till July 19 with more relaxations - What's allowed, what's not
Haryana government has extended the lockdown in the state till July 19, with further relaxations.
Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state till July 19, with further relaxations. According to the order issued by the state government, the "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana" has been extended for another week that is from July 12 to July 19 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana.
As per the new guidelines, Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 100 persons. In open spaces, a maximum of 200 people will be allowed.
Here's what allowed, what's not
- A maximum of 100 people are allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals; while in open spaces, a maximum of 200 people are allowed.
- Spas are allowed to operate from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.
- In open spaces, a maximum of 200 people are allowed subject to strict observance of COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms and social distancing.
- Swimming pools are allowed to open only for such athletes/swimmers who are competing/ practicing for a competitive event after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation, and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms.
- Cinema halls (in malls and standalone) are allowed to open with a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity with adherence to requisite social distancing norms, COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms, the guidelines as indicated in the SOPs released, as well as regular sanitisation of the premises.
The Haryana government decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from July 16, saying students will be allowed to join schools with the permission of their parents.