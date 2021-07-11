Haryana extends lockdown till July 19 with more relaxations - What's allowed, what's not

Haryana government on Sunday extended the lockdown in the state till July 19, with further relaxations. According to the order issued by the state government, the "Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana" has been extended for another week that is from July 12 to July 19 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana.

As per the new guidelines, Gatherings in weddings, funerals/cremations are allowed with up to 100 persons. In open spaces, a maximum of 200 people will be allowed.

Here's what allowed, what's not

- A maximum of 100 people are allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals; while in open spaces, a maximum of 200 people are allowed.

- Spas are allowed to operate from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

- Swimming pools are allowed to open only for such athletes/swimmers who are competing/ practicing for a competitive event after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation, and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms.

- Cinema halls (in malls and standalone) are allowed to open with a maximum of 50 per cent seating capacity with adherence to requisite social distancing norms, COVID-19 appropriate behavioural norms, the guidelines as indicated in the SOPs released, as well as regular sanitisation of the premises.

The Haryana government decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from July 16, saying students will be allowed to join schools with the permission of their parents.