Haryana extends COVID lockdown till August 9: Here's what open, what's not

Headlines

‘PM Modi has worked relentlessly for upliftment of poor, given confidence back to the nation’: Justice (Retd) SN Dhingra

Meet daily wage laborer who earned Rs 600 per day, cracked NEET 2022 without coaching with score…

Ingenious jugaad: Desi man turns gas lighter into hair curler; Internet reacts to viral video

Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Date, time, rituals, significance

Atlee says he will 'definitely' make Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals why he didn't ask Thalapathy Vijay for cameo

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

‘PM Modi has worked relentlessly for upliftment of poor, given confidence back to the nation’: Justice (Retd) SN Dhingra

Meet daily wage laborer who earned Rs 600 per day, cracked NEET 2022 without coaching with score…

Ingenious jugaad: Desi man turns gas lighter into hair curler; Internet reacts to viral video

10 inspiring quotes from PM Modi

Diabetes tips: Delicious breakfast options for diabetics

10 benefits of Amla juice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

PM Modi's birthday surprise: Know all about 'Ayushman Bhav' campaign focused on India's health

Nipah virus scare intensifies; schools shut, government on alert, ICMR to work on vaccine | Top points

India, Canada hit pause on FTA talks amid sour relations between the countries after Trudeau's visit

Atlee says he will 'definitely' make Jawan 2 with Shah Rukh Khan, reveals why he didn't ask Thalapathy Vijay for cameo

Riddhima Kapoor shares birthday wish from fan page of Ranbir Kapoor's ex Katrina Kaif, netizens say 'this is so funny'

'I'll take a bullet': Karan Johar recalls how Shah Rukh Khan responded when underworld threatened his life

HomeIndia

India

Haryana extends COVID lockdown till August 9: Here's what open, what's not

The Haryana government extended the COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday by another week in the state till August 9

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 01, 2021, 07:14 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Haryana government extended the COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday by another week in the state till August 9. 

The current lockdown will remain in effect with respect to the reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places, and corporate offices will continue. The night curfew in the state will come into force from 11 pm to 5 am on all days of the week. 

An order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan read, “The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (coronavirus lockdown) is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana."

The fresh guidelines state:

- All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 10 pm while malls are allowed to operate from 10 am to 10 pm

- Vice-chancellors of universities have been directed to plan the re-opening of universities for the next academic session

- Restaurants can operate on 50% seating capacity. While home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast-food joints are allowed till 11 pm

- Bars, including in hotels and malls, are allowed to function from 10 am to 11 pm with 50% seating capacity. 

- Meanwhile, gyms can operate from 6 am to 9 pm on 50% capacity

- Up to 100 persons are allowed in weddings, funerals, and cremations

 

However, as per the guidelines, the Anganwadi centres run by the women and child development department will remain closed till August 15 in Haryana. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone kissing Shah Rukh Khan on his cheek has a Jawan connection

    Asia Cup 2023: Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka shine as Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets, to face India in final

    India surpasses Pakistan to secure second place in ICC ODI rankings, Australia maintains top position

    UP news: Bareilly SDM Udit Pawar removed from post after video shows man being 'punished' in his office

    UPSC Civil Services Mains 2023 Exam begins today, check exam day guidelines

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

    Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

    Female doctors who cracked UPSC CSE to become IAS officers

    MORE

    पसंदीदा वीडियो

    MORE

    डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE