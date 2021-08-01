Haryana extends COVID lockdown till August 9: Here's what open, what's not

The Haryana government extended the COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday by another week in the state till August 9

The Haryana government extended the COVID-19 lockdown on Saturday by another week in the state till August 9.

The current lockdown will remain in effect with respect to the reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places, and corporate offices will continue. The night curfew in the state will come into force from 11 pm to 5 am on all days of the week.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan read, “The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (coronavirus lockdown) is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana."

The fresh guidelines state:

- All shops are allowed to open from 9 am to 10 pm while malls are allowed to operate from 10 am to 10 pm

- Vice-chancellors of universities have been directed to plan the re-opening of universities for the next academic session

- Restaurants can operate on 50% seating capacity. While home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast-food joints are allowed till 11 pm

- Bars, including in hotels and malls, are allowed to function from 10 am to 11 pm with 50% seating capacity.

- Meanwhile, gyms can operate from 6 am to 9 pm on 50% capacity

- Up to 100 persons are allowed in weddings, funerals, and cremations

Haryana government extends lockdown for one more week till 5 am on August 9. Night curfew will come into force from 11 pm to 5 am on all days of the week in the State. pic.twitter.com/XM2emRmAUZ — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2021

However, as per the guidelines, the Anganwadi centres run by the women and child development department will remain closed till August 15 in Haryana.