Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Pollsters predict major win for Congress, setback for BJP

A total of 1,031 candidates contested in 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths were set up for voting. The votes will be counted on October 8 for both Haryana

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 05, 2024, 08:04 PM IST

Haryana Exit Poll Results 2024: Pollsters predict major win for Congress, setback for BJP
As voting for the 2024 Assembly elections in Haryana concluded on Saturday, exit polls are predicting a clean sweep for the Congress in the state, with some polls predicting the party will win more than 50 of the 90 seats in the assembly.

According to the Republic TV-Matrize poll, the Congress Party may get 55-62 seats out of 90, while the BJP is poised to win18-24 seats.

People Pulse poll survey said that the Congress may get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may win up to 4-9 seats.

Dainik Bhaskar in its poll survey suggested that the Congress will get 44-54 seats, BJP 15-29 and others may get 4-9.

As per the Dhruv Research polls survey, the Congress may get 50-64 seats, and BJP may win up to 22-32 seats in the state.

Meanwhile, Haryana recorded 61 per cent of voter turnout till 5 pm on Saturday across all the 90 assembly seats in the single-phase assembly polls in the state.

According to the data of the Election Commission of India, Mewat leads with 68.28 per cent voter turnout while Gurugram has recorded the lowest voter turnout of 49.97 per cent till 5 pm.

Yamunanagar has recorded a voter turnout of 67.93 per cent, followed by Palwal with 67.69 per cent, Fatehabad with 67.05 per cent, Jind with 66.02 per cent, Mahendragarh with 65.76 per cent, Kurukshetra with 65.55 per cent and Sirsa with 65.37 per cent.

As per the ECI, Hisar recorded 64.16 per cent, Bhiwani 63.06 per cent, Kaithal 62.53 per cent, Ambala 62.26 per cent, Rewari 60.91 per cent, Panipat 60.52 per cent, Jhajjar 60.52 per cent, Rohtak 60.56 per cent, Karnal 60.42 per cent, Charkhi Dadri 58.10 per cent, Sonipat 56.69 per cent, Faridabad 51.28 per cent and Panchkula 54.71 per cent voter turnout.

Voting concluded in the Haryana assembly elections with EVM and VVPAT at a polling booth, being sealed and secured for counting day.

A total of 1,031 candidates contested in 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths were set up for voting. The votes will be counted on October 8 for both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, JJP later broke out of the coalition.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

