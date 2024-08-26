Twitter
Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, JJP got only 0.87 per cent of the vote share, with none of its candidates winning any seat in the state

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...
Asserting that Jannayak Janta Party will not ally with the BJP for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, JJP Chief and former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday claimed that the party will be "most important" party in "coming days."

In an exclusive interview with the ANI on Sunday, Chautala said, "I can on record assure you that I won't go to the BJP."

When asked about their rout in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Chautala said, "I don't take it as a crisis now. What had happened, happened. I see that as an opportunity now...last time also, our party was a kingmaker...you can see the coming days as well; JJP will be the most important political party of the state (Haryana)."

After the last assembly polls in Haryana, the BJP formed the government with the support of the 10 JJP MLAS.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, JJP got only 0.87 per cent of the vote share, with none of its candidates winning any seat in the state.

When asked if he would ally with the INDIA alliance, he said, "Let's see if we have the numbers and yes, if our party is taken as a priority, then why not?

Sharing his experience on when JJP was a part of the NDA alliance, Chautala said, "I have stayed with the NDA alliance... I have never changed my stance on them despite the wrestlers' issue and the farmers' issue. But if they don't give respect, then in the coming days who will give assurance?"

Chautala also spoke about the reasons for the party's setback during the Lok Sabha elections and said that maybe the JJP "couldn't understand the sentiments" of the farmers and therefore "paid the price during Lok Sabha elections."

"There was anger due to farmers' agitation. Our major vote share was of farmers and that major vote share wanted me to step down during the agitation. My party and I thought we should stand with the government and make amendments as the bills were under the central government...Maybe we couldn't understand the sentiments and that's why we paid the price during Lok Sabha elections," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

