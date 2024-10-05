Haryana Election 2024: When and where to watch exit polls?

Haryana, where the BJP has been in power since October 2014, will hold its election in a single phase on Saturday. Once voting ends in the evening, news channels will release exit poll results, which are conducted by professional pollsters to estimate the likely outcome and predict how many seats each party may win. Over 2.03 crore voters are eligible to participate in this election, with 1031 candidates, including 101 women, competing for the 90 seats in the Haryana legislative assembly.

What is an exit poll?

An exit poll is conducted right after voters leave the polling booth, where they are asked whom they voted for. Based on their responses, projections are made about the election outcome. In contrast, opinion polls are carried out before the election, asking people who they plan to vote for.

Opinion polls are not allowed after the election schedule is announced to avoid influencing voters' decisions.

Where to watch Haryana exit polls?

Voting will take place from 7am to 6pm on election day. Starting from 7pm, news channels will begin broadcasting their exit poll predictions. You can follow these on TV or get live updates through the Hindustan Times' exit poll blog.

How accurate are exit polls?

Exit polls can sometimes be inaccurate, as voters may not always disclose their true choice. For instance, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, most agencies predicted over 350 seats for the BJP-led NDA, but the actual result was 293 seats, with 240 won by the BJP.