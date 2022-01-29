Haryana eases Covid-19 restrictions for cinema halls, schools, colleges - Details inside

In order to control the spread of Covid-19 in Haryana, the state government had recently extended Covid-imposed restrictions till February 10, as per the HSDMA order dated January 26. The Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) has categorically said that the orders passed on January 5, 10, and 13 will continue.

In addition to this, the Haryana government, on Friday, also issued an order to relax Covid restrictions and allowed the cinema halls and multiplexes to operate at 50 percent seating capacity.

"All cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes are allowed to open with 50 percent seating capacity while adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid-19 appropriate behavioural norms," as per the order issued by the Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA).

The government also allowed the physical classes of Universities, colleges, schools for classes 10th to 12th; coaching/training institutes both government and private to open with immediate effect from February 1.

It read, "Universities, colleges, schools (for classes 10 to 12), polytechnics, Industrial Training Institutes, coaching institutions, libraries, training institutes, both government and private, are allowed to open from February 1 for physical classes."

However, the government directed the educational institutions to advise the students to get themselves vaccinated with at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am is already in force in the state. Notably, several restrictions were imposed by the Haryana government via an HSDMA order issued on January 5. The guidelines had come into force to curb the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.