Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Police arrest truck driver who mowed down Haryana DSP probing illegal mining

Haryana DSP: The key accused in the case has been arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Jul 20, 2022, 08:24 PM IST

Police arrest truck driver who mowed down Haryana DSP probing illegal mining
File photo

The Nuh police on Wednesday arrested the truck driver who had mowed down a Haryana DSP probing illegal mining.

Sabbir, alias Mittar, the key accused in the case, was arrested from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. He was arrested following the questioning of Ikkar, another accused in the case.

"We arrested the main accused, Sabbir, alias Mittar, from the Pahari police station area of Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The accused, who is around 30 years of age, hails from Pachgaon. He had fled to his relatives. We are trying to nab his other accomplices," said Nuh SP Varun Singla.

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh probing illegal stone-mining was killed Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Haryana's Nuh district drove into him. The DSP had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in Aravalli hills.

READ | Sikkim cop shoots dead 3 colleagues in Delhi, held

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Two accused in Sidhu Moose Wala murder gunned down in encounter near Amritsar
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.