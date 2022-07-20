Haryana DSP death: Chief Minister declares officer 'martyr', announces compensation of Rs 1 crore

ML Khattar said those behind his murder wouldn't be spared. (File)

Surender Singh, the Tauru DSP who was crushed to death by a dumper during a raid on an illegal mining site n Monday, has been declared a martyr by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He has also announced a compensation of Rs one crore for the family and a government job for the next of kin.

Khattar said the sacrifice of the officer in the line of duty would not go in vain, and those behind his murder wouldn't be spared. He said the government was with the family in this hour of grief.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has also assured action.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the mining mafia was getting patronage from the BJP government. He implied the Chief Minister knew about the mafia from "Yamunanagar to Nuh and Mewat". He asked, why is the government acting like a mute spectator.

The incident took place in Nuh's Pachgaon. The DSP was carrying out the raid. He had arrived at around 11.50 am at the site accompanied by two policemen, a driver, and a gunman after receiving information that illegal mining was taking place. He signaled a stone-laden truck to slow down, but the driver accelerated and ran him over.

He died on the spot.

"DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. #HaryanaPolice extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice, Haryana Police said in a statement," he said in a tweet.

He was to retire this year.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.