Haryana declares black fungus notified disease, doctors to report cases detected to CMOs

Even as the country fights the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, black fungus or Mucormycosis has added to the woes with a big spurt in cases of aggressive, hard-to-treat fungal infection, especially affecting patients who have recovered from the disease.

Seeing the increasing number of black fungus cases, it has been categorized as a notified disease in Haryana, making it imperative that government authorities be informed about each case. This will allow in the tracking and management of an outbreak.

Doctors in the state are now required to report to the district Chief Medical Officers of any black fungus case detected, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said today. Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all doctors, dealing with COVID-19, about its treatment, the state Health Minister added.

"Black Fungus declared Notified Disease in Haryana. Now Doctors will report to CMOs of the District of any Black Fungus case detected," Anil Vij said in a tweet today.

"Post Graduate Institute Rohtak Senior Doctors will conduct a video conference with all doctors of the State dealing (with) Corona about its treatment," he said, referring to Rohtak's Pandit Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Declaring a disease notifiable helps collate information and lets authorities monitor the disease and set off early warnings.

What is black fungus or Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus or zygomycosis, is caused by a group of mould called mucormycetes.

These fungi live in the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter.

Medical experts say mucormycosis attacks people who are battling illnesses or are on medications that lower the body's ability to fight infections.

The majority of mucormycosis infections have been seen in COVID-19 patients with diabetes or those with underlying and undetected high blood sugar.