'Haryana Congress becoming Hooda Congress': In letter to Sonia, Ashok Tanwar resigns from all party positions

A day after sitting on a protest outside Congress president Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, former Haryana unit chief Ashok Tanwar resigned from all assigned responsibilities and committees on Thursday, announcing that he will work as a primary member to strengthen the party.

Tanwar has accused his party of "manipulation" in ticket distribution for the Haryana assembly elections.

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, he claimed that all those who worked hard for the party during his tenure as the state Congress chief have been now sidelined. He said those close to former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda started filing nomination even before the list of candidates was out.

Tanwar also said that he will give evidence of wrongdoing in ticket distribution to the high command in due course of time.

"...It feels like the Congress in Haryana has been hijacked by an individual and even senior leaders of the AICC are insensitive towards the Haryana Congress becoming Hooda Congress," he said in the later.

Here is his full letter as tweeted by Tanwar himself.

नेतृत्व का धन्यवाद !! हम गांधी,नेहरू,अम्बेडकर व आज़ाद की विचारधारा के रास्ते जनता के हक़,अधिकार व न्याय की लड़ाई लड़ते थे और लड़ते रहेंगे। मैं कांग्रेस पार्टी @INCIndia की सभी कमेटियों से इस्तीफा दे रहा हूँ और प्राथमिक सदस्य के तौर पर पार्टी के माध्यम से जनता की सेवा करता रहूंगा। pic.twitter.com/AT2Xuvajgz — Ashok Tanwar (@AshokTanwar_INC) October 3, 2019

The single-phase Haryana Assembly polls will take place on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24.

Terming allegations levelled by Tanwar as completely "false and baseless", Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja said, "The tickets were distributed as per the process undertaken by the CEC. The names were decided after considering everyone in the party from ground to top level."

She said the tickets were allotted as per Central Election Committee (CEC) rules.

So far Congress has declared its candidates on 84 seats for the Assembly elections in Haryana.

Other than Selja, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and BS Hooda were present in the meeting.

Yesterday, Tanwar's supporters had gathered outside 10 Janpath, claiming that Hooda, Selja and Azad did manipulation in the ticket distribution process in Haryana.

(With ANI inputs)