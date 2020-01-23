Haryana CM ML Khattar gets CID, two more portfolios in major cabinet reshuffle

In a reshuffle in the Haryana cabinet, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was allocated three more portfolios including the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with immediate effect.

According to a government notification, state home minister Anil Vij, who was earlier heading the CID, was divested of the charge. He will, however, continue to head the Haryana's home ministry.

"Governor of Haryana, on the advice of the Chief Minister, has allocated some new portfolios to the Chief Minister and to two Ministers. As per a notification issued by the Chief Secretary, the portfolios of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the departments of Personnel and Training and of Raj Bhawan Affairs have been allocated to the Chief Minister Manohar Lal, in addition to his existing portfolios, with immediate effect," read the official notification.

It further said, "apart from this, the portfolio of elections has been allocated to the Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, while the portfolio of Art and Cultural Affairs, hitherto allocated to the Transport Minister has now been allocated to the Education Minister Kanwar Pal."

It may be noted that home minister Anil Vij on Tuesday had demanded disciplinary action against the CID chief Anil Rao for negligence.

"He (Rao) is not giving me intelligence inputs despite asking for it repeatedly. It can pose a major threat to tranquillity and harmony in the state anytime. I have requested for an action to be taken against him for the negligence. It is about the safety of people," Vij was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

However, the home minister later clarified, "he is a government employee and it is our duty to question him when he is not performing his duty. I have no dispute with the chief minister."

A rift had erupted between CM Khattar and Vij over the administration of CID.