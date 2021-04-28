Haryana CM Khattar's remark - 'COVID-19 death toll won't bring back the dead' sparks row

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar came under sharp criticism from the Opposition after he said that arguing over the number of COVID-19 related deaths 'won't bring back the dead'.

Khattar was replying to questions on the alleged under-reporting of deaths due to the COVID-19 as the figures of crematoriums and burial grounds do not match with the official numbers.

"The kind of difficult situation we are going through, we don't have to play with data. Our entire focus should be on how people will recover and how we can provide them relief," he told reporters in Rohtak on Monday.

"And those who have died will not come back by creating a furore over it," he said at one point, arguing that there was no point in getting into a debate on whether or not the official number of deaths was correct.

Khattar had been visiting Rohtak, Panipat, Hisar and Faridabad to review the supply of oxygen and other facilities for COVID-19 patients. He said that nobody had expected this kind of situation.

Meanwhile, Congress hit out at the Chief Minister for his insensitive remarks. Party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "These can only be the words of a merciless ruler. There is a need to make a noise over every death which is the result of the government's inefficiency so that the deaf BJP government can hear the echo."

Some other leaders - Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja and Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi also condemned the Chief Minister's comment.

Haryana on Monday recorded its biggest single-day jump in COVID-related fatalities with 75 deaths and reported yet another big rise in infections with 11,504 new cases. The state has over 80,000 active cases after a coronavirus surge in April.