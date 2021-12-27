Haryana: Khattar government set for second cabinet expansion on December 28

The state Chief Minister`s office (CMO) said on Monday (December 27) that the Haryana government`s Cabinet expansion will take place tomorrow (December 28). The oath taking ceremony for new minister's joining Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's cabinet is expected to take place at 4 pm.

"The Haryana cabinet will be expanded on December 28, 2021. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Haryana Raj Bhavan at 4 pm," CMO Haryana said in a tweet.

हरियाणा मंत्रिमंडल का विस्तार 28 दिसंबर, 2021 को किया जाएगा। शाम 4 बजे हरियाणा राजभवन में शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होगा। December 27, 2021

This is the second expansion of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led government in Haryana. The first cabinet expansion took place on November 14, 2019. At the time, 10 new ministers had taken oath.

In the Haryana Assembly elections in 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party winning 40 seats in the 90-member assembly. Congress finished second with 31 seats. Later, the BJP formed the government with the support of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which bagged 10 seats, and some independent MLAs.