Haryana CM hails PM Modi for pension scheme to farmers, traders

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Cabinet for taking historic decisions at its first meeting in New Delhi last evening.

"The pro-poor decisions benefiting poor farmers and traders reflect the earnestness of the BJP-led NDA government to fulfill the promises made to the people," he said on Saturday.

In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister said: "The extension of the PM-KISAN scheme to all farmer families, irrespective of size of land holdings, introduction of a pension scheme for our industrious farmers who toil day and night to keep our nation fed as well as small shopkeepers, retail traders, and the self-employed people, and increase in the amount to be paid as part of the Prime Ministers Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund, speak volumes about the earnestness of the BJP-led NDA government to fulfill the promises made to the people.""These decisions were taken at the very first meeting of the Union Cabinet after the Lok Sabha elections show that the Narendra Modi government has hit the ground running in answering the aspirations of the people," the Chief Minister said.